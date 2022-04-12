Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey Sells 24,170 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $702,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84.

Datto stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,248. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley lowered Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

