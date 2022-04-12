Datto (NYSE:MSP) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,944 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

