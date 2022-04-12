Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 609,617 shares.The stock last traded at $34.69 and had previously closed at $34.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Northland Securities cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,944. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

