DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1.81 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 102.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00039131 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

