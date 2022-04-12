Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Reaches $80.28 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $80.28 million and $1.86 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.94 or 0.07541596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,532.89 or 0.99832920 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

