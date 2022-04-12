DeepOnion Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.46 million and $824.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009231 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,666,366 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

