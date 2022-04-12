DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,296 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Owens Corning worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Owens Corning by 155.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 374,186 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Shares of OC stock opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

