DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 30,887 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,887 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

