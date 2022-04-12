DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,889 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $451.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.20 and a 200 day moving average of $430.47. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

