DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,602,000 after purchasing an additional 196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $65.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

