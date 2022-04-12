DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,216,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,410 shares of company stock worth $60,828,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

