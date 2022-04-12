DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

