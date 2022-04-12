DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 23,002 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $183.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

