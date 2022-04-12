DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 8,553 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

