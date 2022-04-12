DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 495,000 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

