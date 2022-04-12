DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

