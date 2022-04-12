DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 441.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.