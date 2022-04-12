DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,652 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000.

HST stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

