DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 2,531.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.65% of Amyris worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amyris by 19,578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

AMRS opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $17.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.