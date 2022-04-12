DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.64 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 453,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

