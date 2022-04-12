DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.42 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Leidos worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 135,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

NYSE LDOS opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

