DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.34 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,758,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.96. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.57 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

