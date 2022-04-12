DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.19 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.