DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2,150.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,175 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $20,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $224,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

