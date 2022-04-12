DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.11 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,158 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

