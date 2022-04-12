DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.27 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,743 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

