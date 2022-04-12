DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,719 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

WTRG stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.