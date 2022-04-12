DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.30.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

