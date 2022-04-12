DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after purchasing an additional 341,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

