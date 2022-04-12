DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.61% of Sunnova Energy International worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $6,498,000.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

