DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

