DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

