DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

