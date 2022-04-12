DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $11.71 Million Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.48% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.44 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.89.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.23%.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.