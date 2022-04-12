DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.