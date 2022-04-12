DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,624 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $331.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.