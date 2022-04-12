DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,735 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.48% of Progress Software worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 568.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,336 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PRGS opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.