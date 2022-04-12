DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 21,458 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Life Storage worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.