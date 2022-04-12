DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

