DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 51,565 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 51,565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

