DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 51,737 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,737 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

