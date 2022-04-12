DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $10.39 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

