Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.21 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,922,666 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.59 million and a P/E ratio of -49.50.
About Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL)
