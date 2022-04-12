Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.21 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,922,666 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.59 million and a P/E ratio of -49.50.

Get Dekel Agri-Vision alerts:

About Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.