Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

