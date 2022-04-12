Deri Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.99 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $488,046.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.84 or 0.07539917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,884.84 or 1.00382091 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 160,736,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

