Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €185.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

DBOEY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,670. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

