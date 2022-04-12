Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €185.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.
DBOEY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,670. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
