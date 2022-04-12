Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Price Target to €198.00

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €198.00 ($215.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dassault Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($145.65) to €126.00 ($136.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

DUAVF traded up $11.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.91. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. Dassault Aviation has a 12-month low of $97.16 and a 12-month high of $173.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.59.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

