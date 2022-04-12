Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $290.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

IQV stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.86. 5,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.97. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $205.77 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

