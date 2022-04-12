Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

QS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 90,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,958. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,214 shares of company stock worth $16,179,097 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

