Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

QS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 90,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,958. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,214 shares of company stock worth $16,179,097 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.