Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $105.02. 10,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,564. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

